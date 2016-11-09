* Trump has called climate change a "hoax"
* Fears his views could have domino effect on other nations
* Trump victory casts dark shadow over celebration of 2015
pact
* Renewable energy stocks fall on Trump outcome
By Alister Doyle
MARRAKESH, Morocco, Nov 9 Donald Trump's
election as U.S. president triggered fears that his view that
global warming is a hoax might lead other nations to scale back
ambitions under a landmark climate change deal, while renewable
energy stocks fell on world markets.
Trump's victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton cast a dark
cloud over delegates attending a 200-nation meeting in Marrakesh
being held from Nov. 7-18 to celebrate the start of the 2015
Paris Agreement to limit global warming last Friday.
Trump has threatened to tear up the Paris accord for cutting
greenhouse gas emissions, worked out in two decades of tortuous
negotiations by countries as diverse as China, Pacific islands
and OPEC oil producers.
Some delegates expressed concern that Trump, who in the past
has dismissed climate change as a hoax, could cause other
nations to reconsider their position on global warming. Trump
has also said climate change was an invention by China and wants
instead to promote jobs in the U.S. fossil fuel industry.
"We will have a lot more hurdles," said Ian Fry, head of the
delegation of Tuvalu, a Pacific island state which fears rising
sea levels, adding Trump's victory could have a "domino effect
on other nations".
The Paris Agreement allows all nations to set national
targets to slow climate change and some could scale those back.
The Marrakesh talks are also meant to start writing a "rule
book" to oversee the pact that might be less stringent without
the United States. There are no sanctions for non-compliance.
But many nations vowed to push ahead despite Trump with the
sweeping plan to phase out net global greenhouse gas emissions
between 2050 and 2100 by shifting from coal and oil to cleaner
energies such as wind or solar power.
"No change," Japan's delegation chief Shigeru Ushio told
Reuters of Japan's policies. He noted that the agreement says it
will formally take four years for any country to pull out of the
agreement - the length of Trump's presidential term.
On markets, Trump's victory drove down renewable energy
stocks. Shares in Vestas, the world's biggest wind
turbine maker, were down 6.2 percent in mid-morning, while
German peer Nordex traded 6.6 percent lower.
"DARK, DARK DAY"
Many delegates expressed hopes Trump as president would
accept mainstream scientific findings. A U.N. panel of climate
scientists says it is at least 95 percent likely that man-made
emissions are the main cause of rising temperatures since 1950.
Average global temperatures this year are set to be the
hottest in records dating back to the 19th century, beating
2015. "Even Donald Trump cannot do anything about the laws of
physics," Laurence Tubiana, France's climate ambassador, said.
She told Reuters she was betting "all countries will stick
to the Paris Agreement" as rising temperatures were damaging the
global economy with more heatwaves, floods and droughts.
Campaigners for more action on climate change were shocked.
The United States is the number two greenhouse gas emitter
behind China.
"This is a dark, dark day," said Jesse Bragg, of Corporate
Accountability International. "My heart is absolutely broken,"
said Becky Chung of SustainUS.
Among statements about climate change, Trump asked in a
January 2014 Tweet amid a cold snap: "Is our country still
spending money on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX?"
Overnight, at one Marrakesh hotel, environmentalists and
climate scientists huddled around a television expecting a
Clinton victory. Their mood descended into a stunned silence as
the result became clear.
Other renewable shares were also hit. Spain's Gamesa
, which is being merged with Siemens, and
Portugal's EDP Renovaveis traded 2.4 and 5.2 percent
lower, respectively.
Still, Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of the Institutional Investors
Group on Climate Change, a European forum for 128 investors with
more than 13 trillion of assets, said changes towards greener
growth were "irreversible".
"Renewables have already overtaken coal as a global power
source, electric vehicles are the growth segment of the auto
industry and jobs are being created in clean energy sectors
faster than any other," she said.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle, Laurie Goering in Marrakesh, Nina
Chestney in London; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Peter
Millership)