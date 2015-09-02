(Adds background from campaign, details from events)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton would launch a $10 billion initiative
to tackle drug and alcohol addiction, a problem she speaks of
often on the campaign trail and which affects 23 million
Americans.
Clinton's plan would include a new $7.5 billion federal fund
to support states that launch addiction-related prevention,
treatment, medical response, prescription and criminal justice
initiatives.
Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, announced her plan in
the Manchester Union Leader, a New Hampshire newspaper. She said
at her first campaign stop in the state, a retired doctor told
her the biggest problem facing the country was drug addiction.
"To be candid, I didn't expect what came next," Clinton
wrote in the piece posted late on Tuesday. "In state after
state, this issue came up again and again - from so many people,
from all walks of life, in small downs and big cities."
Substance abuse has become an early, surprising theme in
Clinton's campaign, prompting personal stories at panels in New
Hampshire and house parties in Iowa, the two states that hold
the earliest party nominating contests.
"You look at me as a regular person, but I served 11 years
in prison," said Carl Babbitt at an August roundtable in Keene,
New Hampshire, detailing how he was abused in foster care and
turned to drugs and alcohol.
"I tried to get into recovery," Babbitt continued, but "as
soon as they found out I had no insurance, bye. I went back to
doing cocaine."
Babbitt killed a man during an alcohol- and drug-fueled
fight. He now runs a prison ministry.
At an Iowa event last week, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack stood in front of a barn as the sun set and told the
crowd there to see Clinton that he wanted to get "very personal"
about why he endorsed her. Vilsack said his mother abused
prescription drugs and walked out when he was young.
"What struck me was how impacted she was by the stories she
heard," Vilsack said of Clinton.
Clinton's vision, as outlined by her campaign, would
emphasize better training for healthcare workers to recognize
substance abuse, and having all first responders carry naloxone,
a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Clinton would direct the attorney general to issue new
guidance related to nonviolent drug offenders that emphasizes
treatment over incarceration, generating savings that could be
used to partially fund the $10 billion initiative, her campaign
said.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker in Washington; additional reporting
by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham and
Jonathan Oatis)