By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON, June 17
Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton will call for tax credits for
businesses that hire and train apprentices as a way to raise
wages and boost youth employment during a campaign stop in South
Carolina on Wednesday.
Clinton is expected to unveil her proposal, which calls for
a $1,500 tax credit per apprentice, during an afternoon forum at
Trident Technical College, a two-year community college in the
Charleston area, according to campaign aides.
Clinton's proposal mirrors a bipartisan bill introduced in
the U.S. Senate last year that would grant businesses a $1,500
tax credit for hiring an apprentice under the age of 25 and
$1,000 for those 25 and older, her campaign said. The backers of
the Senate bill, which has not yet passed, said it would create
about 400,000 positions and help meet a demand for skilled U.S.
labor.
Clinton, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination
ahead of the November 2016 election, entered the second phase of
her campaign this week after declaring her candidacy in
mid-April.
In her first large rally in New York City on Saturday,
Clinton said businesses should be encouraged to create good jobs
instead of increasing profits at workers' expense, and she will
expand on that theme in South Carolina on Wednesday, her
campaign said.
Clinton has struck a populist tone during the first months
of her campaign, often remarking how the "deck is stacked"
against U.S. workers and how Wall Street bankers pay lower tax
rates than nurses or truck drivers.
Clinton's first campaign stops in Iowa and New Hampshire,
which hold the first party nominating contests, included round
tables at community colleges.
Clinton's campaign, in a background policy document provided
to reporters, described her apprenticeship proposal as a
"win-win" for businesses that need skilled employees and workers
in need of well-paying jobs.
The campaign pointed to a 2012 study cited by the Department
of Labor that found apprenticeships are associated with a worker
earning an average of $6,595 more annually. The unemployment
rate for 18- to 34-year-olds outpaces the overall unemployment
rate at 7.8 percent to 5.5 percent, the campaign said.
In rolling out the tax-credit proposal, Clinton is expected
to emphasize the role her mother played in instilling the value
of hard work. Her campaign also highlighted a Clinton Foundation
program that created economic opportunities for young people in
the United States.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Bill Trott)