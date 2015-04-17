WASHINGTON, April 16 Democrat Hillary Clinton
plans to name Gary Gensler, a former financial regulator who
pushed for stricter oversight of Wall Street, as the chief
financial officer for her presidential campaign, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday.
Clinton blasted executive pay and tax rates for hedge-fund
managers this week on the first stop of her campaign rollout in
Iowa to highlight her promise to help Americans struggling
toward economic recovery.
Bloomberg cited in its report an unnamed Democrat familiar
with the decision. Gensler, whose five-year term as the chairman
of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ended in January
2014, came to embody President Barack Obama's push for Wall
Street reforms in the trillion-dollar derivatives market.
A one-time Goldman Sachs swaps trader, he transformed
the watchdog from a relatively sleepy agriculture-focused
regulator to a powerful overseer of Wall Street.
He proved a polarizing figure with his aggressive
interpretation of swaps reforms after the financial crisis,
irritating both Wall Street and international counterparts.
"There is something wrong when hedge fund managers pay lower
tax rates than nurses or the truckers that I saw on I-80 as I
was driving here over the last two days," Clinton said in
Monticello, Iowa, on Tuesday.
Clinton, considered the front-runner for the Democratic
presidential nomination next year, announced her candidacy last
Sunday.
Reuters could not immediately reach Gensler for comment.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Douwe Miedema; Editing by
Peter Cooney)