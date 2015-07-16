(Adds details from event, comments)
By Amanda Becker
DOVER, N.H., July 16 Democratic U.S.
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced a new plan to
give businesses two-year tax credits for sharing profits with
workers at a New Hampshire campaign stop Thursday.
Clinton detailed the first component of her economic
platform aimed at raising middle-class incomes at a town hall
meeting in Dover, citing local examples of businesses that share
profits with employees.
"If you treat somebody like they have a stake in your
business, they're going to stand up a little straighter, they're
going to work a little harder," said Clinton, the front-runner
for the Democratic nomination ahead of the presidential election
in November 2016.
Under Clinton's plan, firms would receive a two-year tax
credit equal to 15 percent of the profits distributed to
workers, capped at a value of 10 percent of employees' wages.
The tax credit would be available only to firms that share
profits widely with employees, would phase out credits available
for profits shared with high-income workers and end after two
years when businesses that benefited from the credits would no
longer need them, Clinton's campaign said.
If a firm provided a $5,000 profit-sharing payment to a
worker earning $50,000 per year, for example, it would receive a
$750 tax credit under the proposal.
The tax benefit available to any single firm in a given year
would be capped to "prevent an excessive credit for very large
corporations," the campaign said, emphasizing Clinton's focus on
supporting small business.
Clinton's campaign estimated the cost of her "Rising
Incomes, Sharing Profits" tax credit would be between $10
billion to $20 billion over 10 years and could be paid for by
closing tax loopholes that she will detail in coming weeks.
Roughly 40 percent of U.S. workers participate in
profit-sharing plans and it has a meaningful impact on their
wealth, according to economic research cited by Clinton's
campaign.
"When companies share profits, not only do workers benefit,
but the companies themselves see higher productivity," said Alan
Blinder, a Princeton University economics professor who is
advising Clinton's campaign.
The profit-sharing proposal is the first piece of Clinton's
economic agenda outlined in a Monday speech. She said that over
the course of the summer she would explain how she would raise
the hourly minimum wage, support collective bargaining, fight
employer wage theft, encourage long-term investing and regulate
Wall Street.
