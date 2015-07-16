(Adds comments from Clinton throughout)
By Amanda Becker and Valerie Volcovici
DOVER, N.H., July 16 U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday she
would seek to phase out fossil fuel extraction and increase fees
on companies operating on public lands in a way that does not
disrupt the economy if elected to the White House, irking
environmental activists seeking stronger environmental policies.
Clinton said she is committed to addressing climate change,
which she called an "existential threat," but said it would not
be responsible to halt oil, natural gas and coal extraction on
federal lands abruptly.
"We still have to run our economy, we still have to turn on
the lights," Clinton told a town hall meeting.
Clinton tried to strike a pragmatic tone about her approach
to energy and climate policy, details she has yet to fully
flesh-out in public, even as she was called out by protesters
for receiving donations from energy companies and for what they
said was weak climate change policy.
When questioned by Giselle Hart, an activist and student at
the University of New Hampshire, and interrupted by a handful of
protesters, Clinton said while it would be easy to make bold
environmental statements, those promises would be empty given
political realities.
"I know what the right answer in terms of getting votes
would have been. The right answer would have been 'you bet I
would ban extraction on public lands,'" Clinton said.
Instead, she said the focus has to be on changing domestic
energy policy in a way that accounts for people who have jobs or
rely on that energy production.
Clinton said she thinks the government could increase
royalties for companies that drill for oil and gas or mine coal
as a way to aid a transition away from fossil fuels.
"I do think that there has to be a greater fee on extraction
while we do everything we can to transition to clean, renewable
energy and energy efficiency," Clinton said.
Some green groups have pressured the Obama administration to
ban fossil fuel development on federal lands since it would
increase greenhouse gas emissions and counteract climate
policies it has enacted.
Now they are directing that message to the 2016 candidates.
"Her words today suggest that Secretary Clinton is still
stuck in the past, when you had to choose between the economy
and the environment," said Karthik Ganapathy, a spokesman for
350.org. "If she is serious about tackling climate change, she
needs to be bold, show us a plan, and stop looking at this as a
trade-off."
