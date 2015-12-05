FORT DODGE, Iowa Dec 4 U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Friday that world
financial markets have "already processed" a possible interest
rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
"The Fed has been signaling this for a very long time if
they do make this decision by the end of the year ... I think
the markets in the U.S. and the world will have already
processed that and they have laid out what criteria they think
should be applied," she told reporters after a campaign event.
The U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday that
employment increased at a healthy pace in November, in another
sign of the economy's resilience, and will most likely be
followed by the first Federal Reserve interest rate rise in a
decade later this month.