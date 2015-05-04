WASHINGTON May 4 Former U.S. President Bill Clinton defended the Clinton Foundation's fundraising, saying there is nothing "sinister" about wealthy foreign donors seeking to help the charitable group assist the poor.

In an interview that aired on NBC on Monday, Clinton, whose wife Hillary is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, also said while his paid speeches afford him independence and he plans to continue them, he would consider stepping back from the foundation if she were elected to the White House in 2016. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey)