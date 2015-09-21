WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will unveil a plan this week to cap monthly out-of-pocket costs for specialty drugs, a proposal her campaign said would reduce profiteering by drug companies.

Clinton was expected to allude to her plan in remarks on Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and to spell it out in more detail at a health care forum in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, the campaign said.

(Reporting by David Alexander)