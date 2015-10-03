By Amanda Becker
Davie, FLORIDA Oct 2 U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Friday that a
bankruptcy plan proposed by Patriot Coal Corp. is
"outrageous and must be stopped" because it diverts money
intended for coal miners' retirement benefits.
"Patriot Coal is trying to take $18 million of the $22
million put aside for retired coal miners, wives and widows and
use it to pay its lawyers instead," Clinton said in a statement
provided exclusively to Reuters. "Ensuring healthcare and
retirement security should be the first priority in a bankruptcy
proceeding, not the last."
It is the second time in two weeks that Clinton has taken
aim at a company. Last week, she criticized Turing
Pharmaceuticals AG for raising the price of an anti-infective
drug to $750 from $13.50 per pill, sending industry stocks
tumbling.
Clinton, who is running for the Democratic Party nomination
for the November 2016 presidential race, was referring to
workers at an Indiana mine that operated under an agreement
between a Patriot subsidiary and the Aluminum Company of
America.
Patriot Coal was not immediately available for comment.
According to court filings, the Patriot subsidiary operated
the mine and in return Alcoa Inc reimbursed some mine
worker benefits. The two companies are now terminating that
agreement, with Alcoa paying Patriot $22 million.
Patriot is in the midst of auctioning off its assets and has
told a U.S. bankruptcy court judge that potential buyers are
unwilling to assume the obligations it has to 969 non-union
workers.
Patriot has also asked the judge to reject an agreement it
made with the United Mine Workers of America over benefits for
unionized retirees. The union is currently negotiating with
Blackhawk Mining, which won an auction for the majority of
Patriot's assets and the nonprofit Virginia Conservation Legacy
Fund, which also purchased assets.
UMWA President Cecile Roberts said in early September that
tentative agreements had been reached but there were still legal
hurdles that needed to be cleared.
Patriot, which filed for Chapter 11 in May, said in a legal
filing last week that its deals with Blackhawk and VCLF were the
only way to avoid a "piecemeal, value-destroying, liquidation."
Scott Depot, West Virginia-based Patriot has suggested
contributing $3 million to a benefit trust and $1 million to an
official committee of retirees.
Clinton praised a bipartisan proposal in the U.S. Senate
that would recalculate how government fees paid by mining
companies are transferred to a multi-employer health benefit
plan.
"We must honor our commitments to the coal miners who put
their own health and safety at risk to help power American
economic success," Clinton said, echoing remarks she has made on
the campaign trail.[here
]
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, is set to
review Patriot Coal's restructuring plan next week.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; additional reporting by Tom Hals;
Editing by Diane Craft)