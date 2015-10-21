(Repeats to broaden distribution)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Oct 21 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton has "serious concerns" about health
insurer Aetna's plan to acquire Humana and Anthem's proposal to
buy Cigna, saying the multi-billion-dollar deals should be
closely reviewed by U.S. regulators.
A $37 billion plan for Aetna Inc to acquire smaller
rival Humana Inc approved by the shareholders of both
companies this week would make Aetna the largest provider of
Medicare Advantage plans for the elderly.
Anthem Inc agreed over the summer to acquire Cigna
Corp in a $47 billion deal that would make it the largest
U.S. health insurer by membership.
Clinton said she was "very skeptical" the mergers would be
good for consumers.
Both deals, which would reduce the number of nationwide
for-profit health insurers from five to three, are being closely
reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice and state insurance
regulators, and have been the subject of hearings in the U.S.
Congress.
"As we see more consolidation in health care, among both
providers and insurers, I'm worried that the balance of power is
moving too far away from consumers," Clinton said in a
statement.
"These mergers should be scrutinized very closely with an
eye to preventing the undue concentration that they appear to
create," Clinton added.
Clinton, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, has
over the past month detailed how she would reduce healthcare
costs for consumers if she wins the White House in November
2016.
Clinton has taken aim at the pharmaceutical industry for
what she calls "price gouging" and said she would cap
out-of-pocket prescription costs at $250 per month.
Clinton said Wednesday another way to contain costs for
consumers was by appointing "aggressive regulators" at the
Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission to take on
"troubling concentration" within the healthcare industry.
Insurers say mergers will help them compete in the market as
the government tries to rein in healthcare spending following
the implementation of President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.
But Clinton said companies proposing mergers should bear a
"heavy burden" in showing the deal would lead to care
coordination, innovation and savings for consumers.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker in Washington; additional reporting
by Caroline Humer in New York Editing by W Simon)