MANCHESTER New Hampshire Oct 28 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will call for the reauthorization of the U.S. Export-Import Bank during a Wednesday campaign stop, her campaign said.

Clinton will urge the U.S. Senate to act on a procedural move made by the House to revive the recently shuttered bank, which received nearly unanimous Democratic support.

Clinton, speaking at St. Anselm College, will note the New Hampshire businesses that use the Export-Import Bank, which finances foreign purchases of U.S. goods. She will also say the bank must remain a bipartisan priority, according to Clinton's campaign. (Reporting By Amanda Becker)