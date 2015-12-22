NEW YORK Dec 22 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday announced a slate of
proposals to battle Alzheimer's disease and seek a cure by 2025,
including a jump in funding for research on the disease and
related disorders.
Clinton, who is the front-runner for her party's nomination
for the November 2016 presidential election, called for a
decade-long investment of $2 billion per year for research,
which her campaign called a fourfold increase over last year's
$586 million.
"We owe it to the millions of families who stay up at night
worrying about their loved ones afflicted by this terrible
disease and facing the hard reality of the long goodbye to make
research investments that will prevent, effectively treat and
make a cure possible by 2025," Clinton said in a statement.
Alzheimer's is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder
that eventually destroys the ability to carry out the simplest
tasks. More than 5 million Americans are estimated to have the
disease, which the NIA said is the sixth leading cause of death
in the United States.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bill Trott)