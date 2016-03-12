UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will call for higher trade standards at a Saturday campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio, to ensure that automakers that use largely foreign parts are not given preference for producing "made in America" cars.
Her campaign said Clinton will tell supporters she will take a stand against weak "rules of origin" and will say the pending Trans Pacific Partnership, a trade compact with 12 nations, is not stringent enough.
The TPP, which is being finalized by the Obama administration, sets the content threshold for "made in America" cars at 45 percent. Clinton has said she opposes the TPP because it does not do enough to protect U.S. workers.
International trade deals have become a flash point in the U.S. presidential race. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.