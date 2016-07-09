WASHINGTON, July 9 Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Saturday announced a proposal to expand mandatory healthcare funding by $40 billion over the next 10 years, highlighting the influence that rival Democrat Bernie Sanders has had on her campaign.

"Clinton will also affirm her commitment to give Americans in every state the choice of a public-option insurance plan," the campaign said in a statement, as well as allow individuals below Medicare age to opt in to the program. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Leslie Adler)