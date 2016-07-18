NEW YORK, July 18 Hillary Clinton promised on Monday to bring the "full weight of the law" against people who kill police officers if she becomes the next U.S. president after two recent episodes of gunmen slaying police officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

Clinton, the presumptive Democratic candidate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, made the promise in a speech in Cincinnati at the annual convention of the civil rights group the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)