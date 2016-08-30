WASHINGTON Aug 30 The FBI plans to hand over some of its notes from its interview with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton regarding her use of private email while secretary of state to news outlets that requested them, CNN reported on Tuesday.

However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will not yet release other notes from the law enforcement agency's interviews with Clinton aides or turn over other investigative material, CNN said, citing unnamed sources. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)