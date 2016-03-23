UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
March 23 U.S. Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday the attack in Brussels that killed more than 30 people is the "latest brutal reminder" that more must be done to defeat Islamic State militants.
In an address at Stanford University in California, Clinton said the United States and Europe should take a "harder look" at protocols at airports and other "soft sites" that are outside security perimeters.
Clinton also said a bipartisan proposal in the U.S. Congress to create a national commission on encryption could help counter terrorism plots that begin online. (Reporting by Amanda Becker in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.