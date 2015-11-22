(Clarifies total value of tax credit)
By Amanda Becker
CLINTON, Iowa Nov 22 U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will on Sunday propose a
tax credit offsetting up to $6,000 in costs associated with
caring for elderly and disabled family members, and allowing
caregivers to accrue Social Security retirement benefits for
such work.
The caregiving credit, which would have a maximum value of
$1,200 for qualifying families, will be the latest in a "range
of tax cuts aimed a boosting the take-home pay for middle-class
families" that Clinton will announce over the coming weeks,
according to a campaign aide.
Clinton, who will appear in Iowa on Sunday, has previously
announced a tax credit of $2,500 for an individual or $5,000 for
a family to cover high healthcare costs and another credit that
would cover some of the expense of attending college.
There are about 12 million people in the United States who
need long-term care and that number is expected to grow to 27
million by 2050 as the population ages. Clinton's campaign
estimates that the economic value of the unpaid work provided by
family caregivers of the aging and disabled was $470 billion in
2013.
Assisting adults caring for their aging parents - often
while also raising their own children or helping with
grandchildren - has become a theme at Clinton's campaign stops.
Clinton met New Hampshire resident Keith Thompson before a
September appearance. Thompson told the former secretary of
state and U.S. senator he sometimes takes his elderly mother
with him to his part-time job because they cannot otherwise
afford reliable care.
"You know your story is so incredibly moving and it's also a
story for so many people, that's what I keep finding, everywhere
I go," Clinton told Thompson in a video of the exchange provided
by the campaign.
Clinton has cited Thompson's story frequently since.
Taxes are shaping up to be a differentiator between Clinton,
the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to run in the
November 2016 election, and her challengers, U.S. Senator Bernie
Sanders of Vermont and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley.
Clinton's campaign says she is committed to not raising but
cutting taxes for the middle class and criticized some of
Sanders' proposals, such as his healthcare plan, saying it would
necessitate raising taxes on moderate wage earners.
Clinton Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri told
reporters "the most important moment" for the campaign during
last week's second Democratic debate was when the three
discussed taxing the middle class and to expect Clinton to
discuss the issue more fully in the coming days.
