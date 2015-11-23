(Adds Clinton's remarks)
By Amanda Becker
CLINTON, Iowa Nov 22 U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Sunday proposed a tax
credit offsetting up to $6,000 in costs associated with caring
for elderly and disabled family members, and allowing caregivers
to accrue Social Security retirement benefits for such work.
The maximum value of the caregiving credit would be $1,200
for qualifying families and is the latest in a series of tax
proposals Clinton plans to introduce aimed at boosting the
middle class.
"That will help family budgets stretch, it will help seniors
maintain independence," Clinton said Sunday at a campaign stop
in Iowa, which holds the first party-nominating contest in
February.
Clinton has previously announced a tax credit of $2,500 for
an individual or $5,000 for a family to cover high healthcare
costs and another credit that would cover some of the expense of
attending college.
There are about 12 million people in the United States who
need long-term care and that number is expected to grow to 27
million by 2050 as the population ages. Clinton said the
economic value of the unpaid work provided by family caregivers
of the aging and disabled was $470 billion in 2013.
Assisting adults caring for their aging parents - often
while also raising their own children or helping with
grandchildren - has become a theme at Clinton's campaign stops.
Clinton met New Hampshire resident Keith Thompson before a
September appearance. Thompson told the former secretary of
state and U.S. senator he sometimes takes his elderly mother
with him to his part-time job because they cannot otherwise
afford reliable care.
"You know your story is so incredibly moving and it's also a
story for so many people, that's what I keep finding, everywhere
I go," Clinton told Thompson in a video of the exchange provided
by the campaign.
Clinton has cited Thompson's story frequently since.
Taxes are shaping up to be a differentiator between Clinton,
the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to run in the
November 2016 election, and her challengers, U.S. Senator Bernie
Sanders of Vermont and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley.
Clinton's campaign says she is committed to not raising but
cutting taxes for the middle class and criticized some of
Sanders' proposals, such as his healthcare plan, saying it would
necessitate raising taxes on moderate wage earners.
In a statement on Clinton's tax proposals, Sanders spokesman
Michael Briggs said, "It's too late for tentative half-steps
that sound Republican-lite."
