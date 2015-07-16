Dover, N.H., July 16 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that critics of the
Iran nuclear deal had a "respectable argument."
"There are people on the other side of this whom I respect,
who have said very clearly: 'I can't support it, I think it's a
mistake.' They believe the Iranians will cheat," Clinton said at
a town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire. "I think that is a
respectable argument. However, I think it's important to ask
what are our alternatives."
"Do I trust the Iranians?" she added. "Absolutely not."
