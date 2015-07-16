(Recasts with details throughout)
By Amanda Becker and James Oliphant
DOVER, N.H./WASHINGTON, July 16 Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton offered her most
pessimistic assessment yet of the Iran nuclear deal on Thursday,
telling supporters the United States should not trust Tehran to
carry out the agreement.
"Do I trust the Iranians?" Clinton said. "Absolutely not."
Clinton has largely been supportive of the agreement struck
between the United States, five other world powers and Iran to
limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic
sanctions.
But in New Hampshire, she asserted for the first time that
critics of the deal had "a respectable argument."
The former secretary of state reiterated her belief that the
deal was the best the United States could reach at present, but
added later in an exchange with reporters: "No one should be
deluded about the continuing threat that Iran poses to the
region."
Clinton said that as president, her posture toward Iran
would be "Don't trust, and verify," saying the United States
would employ intrusive inspections and extensive monitoring to
ensure Tehran complies with the accord.
The comments reflected a continuing attempt by Clinton since
the deal was struck to support the Obama administration and yet
stake out a tougher stance on the issue of Iran.
If Clinton was trying to distance herself slightly from
President Barack Obama's foreign policy, it would not be the
first time. Last year, after the publication of her memoir of
her time at the State Department, Clinton criticized the
administration's approach toward the civil war in Syria, arguing
the United States should have done more to aid rebels battling
the Assad government.
Her remarks are likely to further embolden Republicans in
Congress who have broadly panned the agreement and have argued
it opens the way for Tehran to eventually get a nuclear weapon.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told
reporters on Thursday it was "pretty clear" that a majority of
members of the House and Senate opposed it.
Obama has pledged to veto any attempt by Republicans to sink
the deal. It would take a two-thirds vote of both houses of
Congress to override such a veto, which is considered highly
unlikely.
The Democratic leader in the House, Nancy Pelosi, expressed
strong support for the deal on Thursday, adding: "I'm very
optimistic about our vote of support for the president."
