CONCORD, N.H., Sept 17 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday the Obama
administration's decision on whether to approve the Keystone XL
pipeline oil pipeline was overdue and she "can't wait too much
longer" to say where she stands on the issue.
The White House said last month the U.S. State Department
continued to review TransCanada Corp's proposed
Keystone XL pipeline from Canada's oil sands to Gulf Coast
refineries.
"I worked in the administration, I started the process that
was supposed to lead to a decision, I can't wait too much longer
and I'm putting the white House on notice. I'm going to tell you
what I think soon, because I can't wait," Clinton told a town
hall-style campaign event in New Hampshire.
Clinton, the former secretary of state, has not stated
whether she favors approval of the pipeline.
