HENNIKER, N.H. Feb 6 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said during a student town hall on Saturday that student loan servicer Navient Corp. has been "misleading people" and "doing some really terrible things."

"Their behavior is outrageous," Clinton said at New England College, where she was campaigning ahead of the state's nominating contest on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Navient is being investigated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for breaking consumer protection laws. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by James Dalgleish)