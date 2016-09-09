NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. Presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton's spokeswoman said on Friday Clinton's plan to
curb drug spending was not the blow to medical innovation that
Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Ian Read described it as
being on Thursday.
"Throughout this campaign, Hillary Clinton has called for
expanding investments in innovation for healthcare, from a cure
for Alzheimer's to building on Vice President Biden's Cancer
Moonshot initiative," campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood said in an
emailed statement.
"She's said clearly that our pharmaceutical and biotech
industries are great sources of innovation and she wants
to support their development of new treatments," she said.
Last week, Clinton unveiled a plan to create an oversight
panel that would protect consumers from "unjustified" price
hikes on life-saving drugs.
On Thursday, while speaking at an investor conference, Read
said Clinton's plan would be "very negative for innovation." A
Pfizer spokeswoman had no further comment on Friday.
Drugmakers have been criticized for raising drug prices in
the United States, where citizens pay the most worldwide for
medicines.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson)