WASHINGTON, June 5 Hillary Clinton won the Puerto Rico Democratic primary on Sunday, moving her a step closer to prevailing over her rival Bernie Sanders in the fight for her party's presidential nomination.

Clinton was the projected winner over Sanders in Puerto Rico, according to NBC News.

The win gives the former secretary of state a boost ahead of a big night on Tuesday, when six states, including the large states of New Jersey and California, will hold nominating contests.

