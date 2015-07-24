WASHINGTON, July 24 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton proposed U.S. corporate tax reforms on
Friday including a sliding scale for capital gains taxes and
changes in executive compensation to encourage long-term growth
to benefit American workers.
Clinton, in a speech in New York, said institutional
investors have an obligation to counter "hit and run" activist
shareholders. She also said the U.S. government needs to "stop
pouring subsidies into industries that are already thriving"
like the oil industry.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra
Maler)