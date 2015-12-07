WASHINGTON Dec 7 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton this week will unveil a proposal for a new tax aimed at companies using inversion deals to avoid taxes, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

On Wednesday, Clinton will propose spending the revenue raised by the "exit tax" to boost manufacturing jobs in the United States, according to campaign aides who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity ahead of the official campaign announcement.

In a conversion deal, a company merges with a corporation in another country to lower its tax bill. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)