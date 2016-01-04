WASHINGTON Jan 4 A top aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday criticized rival Bernie Sanders' proposals to regulate Wall Street transactions as a "hands-off approach" that does nothing to address some of the riskiest financial institutions.

Clinton's Chief Financial Officer Gary Gensler, a former chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said in a statement to Reuters that Sanders should use the opportunity to "go beyond his existing plans" to break up too-big-to-fail banks and endorse a risk-based approach that also deals with non-bank financial institutions.

"Any plan to further reform our financial system must include strong provisions to tackle risks in the 'shadow banking' sector, which remains a critical source of instability in our economy," Gensler said. (Reporting By Amanda Becker)