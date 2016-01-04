(Adds response from Sanders, paragraph 6)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Jan 4 A top aide to Democratic
presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton on Monday criticized
rival Bernie Sanders' proposals to regulate Wall Street as doing
nothing to address some of the riskiest financial institutions.
Sanders, who is Clinton's chief challenger for the
Democratic nomination for the November 2016 election, will
deliver what his campaign is calling a "major policy address" on
Wall Street reform in New York on Tuesday.
Clinton's chief financial officer, Gary Gensler, a former
chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said in a
statement that Sanders should "go beyond his existing plans" to
break up too-big-to-fail banks and endorse a risk-based approach
that also deals with non-bank financial institutions.
"Any plan to further reform our financial system must
include strong provisions to tackle risks in the 'shadow
banking' sector, which remains a critical source of instability
in our economy," Gensler said.
"This includes certain activities of hedge funds, investment
banks like the now-defunct Lehman Brothers, and insurance
companies like AIG," Gensler added, calling them some of the
"biggest culprits" of the 2008 financial crisis.
"Senator Sanders won't be taking advice on how to regulate
Wall Street from a former Goldman Sachs partner and a former
Treasury Department official who helped Wall Street rig the
system," Sanders campaign spokesman Michael Briggs said,
referring to Gensler's past positions.
Sanders, a democratic socialist and independent U.S. senator
from Vermont who is popular with the Democratic Party's populist
wing, has made reining in Wall Street abuses and reducing income
inequality his signature campaign issues.
He favors reinstating the Glass-Steagall law passed during
the Depression, which prohibited commercial banks from engaging
in investment banking activities. He also supports breaking up
"too-big-to-fail" banks.
Clinton believes that reinstating Glass-Steagall, whose main
provisions were repealed in 1999 during the presidency of her
husband, Bill Clinton, would not address the types of
institutions that have cropped up since the law was written in
the 1930s. She has endorsed an approach that would break up
large banks that take excessive risk.
Clinton has said she would target the shadow-banking system
by imposing limits on risky short-term borrowing, reviewing
recent regulatory changes to the money market industry and
enacting new reporting requirements for hedge funds and private
equity firms.
Clinton and Sanders have sparred over how best to curb the
risky behavior that caused the 2008 crisis, leading to some of
the most contentious exchanges in their party's presidential
debates.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Peter Cooney)