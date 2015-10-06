DAVENPORT, Iowa Oct 6 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she will lay out her plan to rein in Wall Street abuses within the next week.

"I'm going to be proposing in the next week what I think will be the best way to go after Wall Street abuses and rein in the too-big-to-fail banks and other institutions," Clinton said at an Iowa campaign stop. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez and Amanda Becker; Editing by Susan Heavey)