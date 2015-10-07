WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will propose a tax on high-frequency trading, her campaign said late Wednesday.

The tax would target securities transactions with excessive levels of order cancellations, which destabilize the markets, a campaign aide said.

"The growth of high-frequency trading has unnecessarily burdened our markets and enabled unfair and abusive trading strategies," the aide said. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Eric Walsh)