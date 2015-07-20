NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would increase the incentives for corporate whistleblowers to come forward to report financial misconduct, she said on Monday.

Answering questions from voters in an online chat, Clinton, the Democratic frontrunner, said she would increase the maximum amount of money a whistleblower can be rewarded so such incentives "are actually effective."

She also said fines for companies caught engaging in financial misconduct should "cut into" the bonuses of the executives responsible, but did not provide details as to how this would work. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen)