Carnival Corporation announces strategic partnership with A+E Networks
WASHINGTON Aug 2 Meg Whitman, the president and chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, the New York Times said.
Whitman, a Republican, told the Times it was time "to put country first before party" and that she would give a "substantial" contribution to Clinton's campaign to defeat Republican Donald Trump, whom she called a "a dishonest demagogue".
Clinton reached out to Whitman personally about a month ago, according to the Times report. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Eric Meijer)
