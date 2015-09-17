LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 The prime time Republican debate on CNN drew an average of 22.9 million viewers, the network said on Thursday, making it the most-watched program in the channel's history.

The previous record for a CNN audience was the 16.8 million viewers who tuned in to watch Vice President Al Gore and businessman Ross Perot debate the NAFTA trade agreement in 1993.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Andrew Hay)