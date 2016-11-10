(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2fF8tqr
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2g16xuY
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2fhgq6D
By John Kemp
LONDON, Nov 10 Donald Trump's election has
thrown an apparent lifeline to beleaguered coal producers but he
may not be able to do much to revive the fortunes of the
industry.
The U.S. coal industry has been a victim of the shale
revolution and the enormous quantities of cheap gas that have
been unleashed by hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.
There is not much a future Trump administration can do to
protect coal producers, who have mostly been the victim of
economic forces rather than politics and the Obama
administration's "war on coal".
U.S. coal production has fallen by almost a quarter from
1,171 million short tons in 2008 to just 897 million short tons
in 2015, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Electricity produced from coal declined by nearly 32 percent
between 2008 and 2015 and coal's share of total power generation
has sunk from almost 50 percent to just one-third.
Record warmth during the winter of 2015/16 cut coal
consumption even further and proved the final straw for many
mining companies ("U.S. coal industry hopes for respite after
perfect storm", Reuters, Oct. 18 ).
Coal consumption by power producers during the winter of
2015/16 fell by another 20 percent compared with the winter of
2014/15.
Many coal mining companies were forced to seek protection
from the bankruptcy courts during 2015 and 2016 as they tried to
reorganise their businesses and negotiate with creditors.
OBAMA'S WAR ON COAL
Coal companies have long complained that they have been
disadvantaged by what they perceive as the Obama
administration's war on coal to achieve its climate objectives.
The administration has made no secret of its preference for
cleaner burning natural gas and renewables like wind and solar.
Emissions regulations for new and existing power plants for
greenhouse gases and toxic air pollutants including mercury have
been tightened in ways that favour electricity production from
gas.
Regulatory permitting and mineral leasing policies have also
been reviewed and altered to make coal production much more
difficult and expensive.
The Clinton campaign made clear it would continue and
intensify these policies because "we've got to move away from
coal and all the other fossil fuels".
The Clinton campaign was dogged by the candidate's comment
back in March 2016 that "we're going to put a lot of coal miners
and companies out of business".
The comment was actually made in the context of a discussion
about how to help miners but it cemented perceptions that
Clinton was hostile to coal interests ("Clinton's comments about
coal jobs", Politifact, May 2016).
INTER-FUEL COMPETITION
Domestic gas production and electricity generation from gas
have surged and seized markets from the coal industry.
Inter-fuel competition is nothing new and has adversely
affected the coal industry before ("Energy policy in America
since 1945", Vietor, 1984).
Coal was hit during the 1950s and 1960s by cheap oil and gas
which displaced much of the former use of coal in home heating
and power generation.
"By 1956, coal was a sick industry in more ways than one.
Coal production had declined by 39 percent from its peak in
1947; three thousand mines had closed and the number of mine
workers fell by nearly half. Coal's share of the energy market
had fallen by 18 percent with no end in sight", according to
Vietor.
"The coal industry was losing share to imported residual oil
in the electric utility market; to natural gas in commercial,
industrial and residential markets; and to diesel fuel in its
railroad and shipping markets."
Coal miners were eventually saved by the energy crisis of
the 1970s, which made both gas and oil much more expensive and
shifted the power generation mix back to coal.
But now the coal industry is being pummelled once again by
the enormous quantity of cheap natural gas which has been
unlocked by the shale revolution.
SUPERIOR GAS OPERATION
Gas-fired power plants are cheaper and faster to build, more
efficient to run, and offer important operational flexibility
which coal-fired power plants cannot match.
A combined-cycle gas-fired plant can be started up in around
15 minutes and reach full power output within somewhere between
40 minutes and 5 hours depending on whether it is started from
hot, warm or cold.
By a contrast, a coal plant takes anywhere from 1.5 to 7.0
hours to start up and from 2 to 12 hours to reach full output
("Technical assessment of the operation of coal and gas fired
plants", Parsons Brinckerhoff, 2014).
Starting a coal-fired power plant is a lengthy and expensive
process which consumes enormous quantities of coal and
lighting-up oil as well as electricity from the grid before it
generates any usable electricity.
Coal's only advantage as a fuel has been its relative
cheapness compared with alternatives such as natural gas or
distillate fuel oil.
But as a result of the shale revolution, the cost of gas has
fallen close to parity with coal on an energy-equivalent basis,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (tmsnrt.rs/2fF8tqr).
Even that understates the competitive threat given the
superior operational efficiency and flexibility of modern
combined-cycle plants.
COAL TO GAS TRANSITION
Power producers are retiring older, less efficient and less
flexible coal-fired plants built between the 1950s and 1970s and
replacing them with more efficient and more flexible gas-fired
units.
The average capacity-weighted coal-fired power plant in the
United States dates from 1974 while the average gas-fired plant
was built in about 2002 ("Age of electric power generators
varies widely", EIA, 2011).
The shift from coal to gas began long before the Obama
administration. Since the early 1990s, almost no new coal-fired
power plants have been built, and most new units have been
designed to burn gas.
As coal units built in the 1960s and 1970s reach the end of
their design lives, the alternative is between expensive refits
and upgrades or retiring them and replacing them with more
profitable gas units.
Given the low cost of gas, it is not surprising plant
operators are rapidly switching their fleet away from coal to
gas (tmsnrt.rs/2g16xuY).
For much of the post-1945 period, growing electricity demand
ameliorated inter-fuel competition and helped accommodate
increasing consumption of both coal and gas.
But in the past decade there has been almost zero growth in
electricity demand, ensuring gas could only grow at the direct
expense of coal (tmsnrt.rs/2fhgq6D).
HOLDING BACK THE TIDE
Trump has promised to ease the regulatory burden on all
fossil fuel producers, including coal, gas and oil and unlock
more investment in domestic energy production.
Regulatory changes could help coal producers at the margin.
But if they also help natural gas producers and keep gas prices
low, they will actually intensify the inter-fuel competition.
Only a large and sustained rise in gas prices would help
coal miners, and even then it would probably slow the rate of
retirements rather than lead to new coal-fired power plants
being built.
Coal-fired plants take up to 4 years to build and have an
expected life of around 40 years so anyone constructing a new
plant must take a very long-term view about energy policy.
The Trump administration will last for either 4 or 8 years
and there is no guarantee the following administration would be
as friendly towards coal.
The balance of costs and risks will therefore continue to
favour the construction of gas-fired power plants over
coal-fired ones, which will keep the industry under pressure.
There may be an option to increase the amount of thermal
coal exported to power producers in emerging markets including
India and China.
Exporting to Asia might help coal companies in Wyoming but
is less likely to help mines in the eastern United States.
But U.S. coal would be competing with rival producers in
Colombia, Indonesia, South Africa and Australia as well as
domestic production in India and China.
President-elect Donald Trump can help the U.S. coal mining
industry at the margin, but he probably cannot save it, unless
gas prices rise significantly.
(Editing by David Evans)