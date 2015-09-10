(Corrects spelling of Michael Petrilli's name, paragraph 8)
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 On the campaign trail,
Republican presidential candidates vow to roll back new U.S.
education standards known as the Common Core.
In the classroom, the multi-state guidelines increasingly
look like they're here to stay.
Since they were adopted by 46 states five years ago, the
Common Core standards have become a symbol of Big Government
overreach for conservatives.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz, a White House contender, has
promised to "repeal every word of Common Core." Rivals Bobby
Jindal and Chris Christie, both governors who previously backed
the standards, now condemn them. Of 17 Republican candidates,
only Jeb Bush and John Kasich are Common Core defenders.
Yet despite years of effort, Common Core's critics have
largely failed to repeal the standards, which aim to emphasize
critical thinking over rote memorization.
In some states, education officials have been reluctant to
wipe the slate clean after spending millions of dollars to train
teachers and develop new course work. Teachers have also become
vocal Common Core backers, lobbying parents and politicians to
keep the new system in place. And any Republican president would
find it difficult to abolish a system that has mostly been
implemented by states.
Two states that have rolled back the standards have replaced
them with nearly identical guidelines, while nine states that
are reviewing them are likewise expected to leave them largely
intact.
"In most places, the political battle has been won by the
defenders of the Common Core," said backer Michael Petrilli,
president of the conservative Thomas B. Fordham Institute.
Conservative activists, meanwhile, are frustrated that they
haven't had more success.
"I would give up my right pinky if any of these states come
up with standards that are substantially different from Common
Core," said Erin Tuttle, an Indiana homemaker who worked to
repeal the guidelines only to see state officials replace them
with a similar set of standards.
At the center of the controversy is a long-standing tension
within U.S. education.
Business leaders say U.S. schools must become more
consistent and rigorous in order to turn out graduates who can
help the country compete in the global economy.
International tests often show that U.S. students lag their
peers in other industrialized countries. In one 2012 math test,
they ranked 27th among the 34 members of the Organization for
Economic Cooperation and Development.
Meanwhile, some parents worry that distant government and
corporate interests are hijacking schools, which in the United
States historically have been controlled at the local level.
Although Common Core was developed by Republican and
Democratic governors and state education officials, President
Barack Obama also played a significant role by encouraging
states to adopt it through a $4.4 billion grant program in 2009.
Common Core also has been caught up in a backlash against
standardized testing, which critics say stifles creativity and
eat up too much classroom time. These complaints predate Common
Core by more than a decade, but they have been intensified as
schools have revamped their tests to reflect the new standards.
Half of all high school students in some districts in
Washington state and Long Island, New York boycotted Common
Core-linked standardized tests earlier this year.
In the coming school year, nine states will abandon tests
that were developed to accompany Common Core in favor of their
own assessments. Experts say that will make it more difficult to
compare results across state lines.
But even as the tests change, the standards are becoming
deeply embedded in the nation's schools as teachers incorporate
them into their lesson plans.
"This is the best shift in education I've seen since I
started teaching 25 years ago," said Debra Troxell, a
high-school geography teacher in Forsyth County, North Carolina.
CRITICAL THINKING
The Common Core standards spell out what students should
know at the end of the school year, but leave implementation to
teachers and local officials. For instance, sixth graders are
expected to understand statistical concepts, while high
schoolers are expected to write essays advancing an argument.
Business groups and other backers say the standards better
prepare high school graduates for the workforce. Teachers'
unions back the standards as well, though they oppose linking
test results to teachers' pay.
The standards have a powerful advocate in Microsoft Corp
founder Bill Gates, who has spent more than $200
million to promote them.
But the standards have baffled some parents who struggled to
understand their children's homework, building on concerns about
too much testing and lack of local control.
South Carolina repealed Common Core in 2014. But officials
there have since adopted new standards that are 90 percent
similar, according to a state oversight committee. Indiana's new
standards also largely mirror Common Core.
Oklahoma has reverted to its pre-Common Core standards while
officials develop a replacement. Eight other states are
reexamining the standards, but there is little expectation of a
major departure in policy.
"It's sort of like putting a cow in a horse costume. It's
still a cow," said Emily Mitchell, a kindergarten teacher in
Smyrna, Tennessee.
At this point, conservative activists are looking to the
presidential race, rather than trying to roll back Common Core
at the state level, said Adam Brandon, head of FreedomWorks, a
libertarian-leaning grassroots network.
"Are they happy? No," Brandon said. "But the Republican
nominee for president, chances are, is going to be very much
against Common Core."
That may not mean much, though. Whoever wins the election in
2016 is likely to have less sway over education than Obama
because Congress is advancing legislation to prohibit the
federal government from influencing state learning standards.
By that point, backers say, Common Core will have already
transformed U.S. education.
"We've seen Common Core hold pretty true across the
country," said Chris Minnich, executive director of the Council
of Chief State School Officers.
