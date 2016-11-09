(Recasts with projected Republican control of Senate and House)
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Nov 8 Both chambers of the U.S.
Congress are projected to remain under Republican control when
they convene on Jan. 3, with voters on Tuesday dashing
Democrats' hopes of taking over the Senate while keeping the
House of Representatives in Republican hands.
A few Senate races were still undecided, but projections by
major media organizations indicated that Democrats no longer had
a probable path toward capturing control of the 100-seat Senate.
So far, Democrats had succeeded in gaining only one seat
from Republicans, in Illinois, where U.S. Representative Tammy
Duckworth defeated Senator Mark Kirk. Democrats needed to pick
up a net five seats to take Senate control.
Republicans campaigned on an agenda that shunned
comprehensive immigration reform and opposed the national
healthcare program known as Obamacare, gun control and expanded
environmental and financial regulations.
The Republican Congress could be dealing in January with a
Republican president. Donald Trump was edging closer to winning
the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton with a series of
shocking wins on Tuesday in key states such as Florida and Ohio.
In the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky
Republican, was expected to remain at his post for at least the
next two years.
On the House side, Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin
Republican, could face a divided party and a contentious battle
in his re-election bid in January for the leadership job.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Peter Cooney)