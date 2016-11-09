WASHINGTON Nov 9 Republicans maintained their
majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress in a momentous
election on Tuesday in which Republican Donald Trump won the
presidency, empowering the party to reshape Washington.
The Republican sweep sets up the United States for two years
of "unified" government, which would normally mean significant
policy change, although Trump's election was anything but normal
and he will start his presidency with unusual handicaps.
Both Republican leaders on Capitol Hill held Trump at arm's
length during the campaign. Trump offended and attacked some
congressional Republicans on the stump, including House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.
Early on Wednesday, shortly after Clinton conceded to Trump,
Ryan said in a statement: "We are eager to work hand-in-hand
with the new administration to advance an agenda to improve the
lives of the American people."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also a Republican,
said in a guarded and similarly timed statement: "The American
people have chosen a new direction for our nation."
The new Congress will not convene until Jan. 3, but the
"lame-duck" Congress will return next week and Republicans are
set to begin the process of picking leaders for both chambers.
Ryan's position as speaker could be challenged by Republican
conservatives who backed Trump and it remains to be seen if the
president-elect himself will try to push Ryan out.
"Trump seems magnanimous right now," an aide to one of
Trump's House supporters said after Trump stressed unity in his
victory speech in New York. "We shall see."
In a huge disappointment to Democrats, Republicans were on a
pace to lose only a handful of seats in the House, well below
the double-digit losses some predicted.
Similarly, Democrats gained only one seat in the Senate,
although a few races were still to be determined, including New
Hampshire, where incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte was
deadlocked with Democrat Maggie Hassan early on Wednesday.
In Illinois, Democratic U.S. Representative Tammy Duckworth
defeated Republican Senator Mark Kirk. Democrats needed to pick
up a net five seats to win Senate control.
PREDICTIONS DEFIED
Republican successes came on the heels of big Republican
gains in the 2014 congressional elections and defied predictions
the party was in tatters and on the verge of splitting apart
because of deep divisions over Trump.
Congressional Republicans are sure to flex their muscles on
a range of legislation, not the least of which is fulfilling a
six-year quest to repeal President Barack Obama's landmark
healthcare law known as "Obamacare."
Republicans also campaigned on an agenda that shunned
comprehensive immigration reform and opposed gun control and
expanded environmental and financial regulations.
In the Senate, McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, was
expected to remain at his post for at least the next two years.
Paul Sracic, who chairs the politics department at
Youngstown State University in Ohio, said: "There was all this
concern that Trump would damage Republicans down-ticket. Just
the opposite happened" as Trump brought out more Republican
voters.
Come January, Republicans will have to pivot from trying to
block Obama's initiatives - such as his signature health
insurance program Obamacare - to governing along with Trump.
"Republicans no longer have the luxury of being the
opposition party, said Sarah Binder, a political science
professor at George Washington University.
"For example, will they actually repeal Obamacare and agree
what to implement in its place?" she added.
MCCONNELL'S PAYOFF
McConnell led conservatives' opposition to any Supreme Court
nominee named by Obama following last February's death of
conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.
His gamble paid off and he will now await a nomination from
Trump, likely dooming Obama's choice of federal judge Merrick
Garland.
Star-power incumbent Republicans, such as Senator John
McCain in Arizona and Marco Rubio in Florida, also scored
victories.
Issues ranging from tax cuts to border security will now
take center stage in Washington. Trump's opposition to trade
deals with foreign countries puts in serious jeopardy the
Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement negotiated by Obama that
would cover economies from Japan to Chile.
"In terms of trade, I think TPP is dead. The stake went
through its heart tonight," Sracic said.
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Peter Cooney)