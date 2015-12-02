WASHINGTON Dec 2 U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican presidential candidate, on Wednesday called a new deal reached by lawmakers to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank a "mistake."

Congressional negotiators on Tuesday reached a deal to renew the export lender's charter as part of a broader transportation funding bill. "I don't think we can be credible until we're willing to take on corporate welfare," Cruz said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)