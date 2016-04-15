(Adds big bank comments)
WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Ted Cruz said on Friday he would make
lifting tax and regulatory burdens a priority if elected
president and protect the small banks he said were being hurt by
stricter bank regulations.
Cruz, who is running to become the party's 2016 nominee in
the Nov. 8 presidential election, targeted the Dodd-Frank
regulatory reform law as enabling the nation's large banks.
"The big banks have all gotten bigger," Cruz said in a CNBC
interview.
Cruz has said he would not bail out big banks if they failed
again, as the did during the 2007-8 financial crisis triggered
by faulty mortgage lending practices.
"The people that have been hammered are the little guys," he
said. "It's the community banks, it's the small financial
institutions that are going out of business at a record pace."
The lawyers and lobbyist for giant banks were "in the room"
with the Democratic senators who wrote Dodd-Frank because they
could absorb the cost of that while the little banks could not,
Cruz said.
Cruz said the nation's tax structure is helping strangle
U.S. economic growth and he would try to scale back taxes
including corporate and death taxes. Cruz has advocated a flat
tax rate, which he acknowledged would be difficult to enact.
Cruz said he would also try to achieve monetary stability
and end the "roller coaster" with the U.S. dollar.
The U.S. senator from Texas told CNBC that a higher minimum
wage would cost U.S. jobs and that setting minimum wage should
be left up to states.
Raising the federal minimum wage has been a cornerstone of
the Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and
Bernie Sanders, although the two disagree on how much it should
be raised from the current $7.25. Republicans generally do not
embrace a high minimum wage and front-runner Donald Trump has
embraced a lower federal rate.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill
Trott)