WASHINGTON Oct 30 Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said on Friday the party will suspend its partnership with NBC News for the Feb. 26 presidential debate because its media partner CNBC conducted a debate earlier this week in "bad faith."

Priebus told NBC in a letter that the committee wanted to ensure its candidates would be given a "full and fair" opportunity to lay out their political visions. The party has complained about the handling of Wednesday night's debate by CNBC. (Editing by Bill Trott)