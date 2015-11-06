WASHINGTON Nov 5 Eight Republican presidential candidates will participate in Fox Business' prime-time debate next Tuesday, but New Jersey Governor Chris Christie did not qualify for the main event, the network said on Thursday.

The eight candidates chosen for the main debate by Fox Business' polling criteria were billionaire businessman Donald Trump, who ranked first, followed by retired physician Ben Carson, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, former business executive Carly Fiorina, Ohio Governor Kasich and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

Christie had been on the main stage for the first three televised Republican debates. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee also failed to qualify for the main debate. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Bill Trott)