Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. Republican presidential debate scheduled for next week in Utah has been canceled, a Fox News affiliate in Salt Lake City reported on Wednesday after party front-runner Donald Trump earlier said he would not attend.
Fox13 cited a representative for the Salt Palace Convention Center where the televised event was to be held.
A representative for the center referred calls to Fox, which could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order