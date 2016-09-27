Sept 27 Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican
Donald Trump traded barbs and accusations Monday night in the
first debate between the two ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S.
presidential election.
Financial market participants followed the event closely,
and markets were on the move throughout. U.S. equity index
futures turned from modestly negative as the event began to a
gain of more than 14 points by early Tuesday morning.
In currencies, the Mexican peso was a big mover, gaining
more than 1.7 percent against the dollar during the event. It
has been dubbed the "Trump thermometer" because of his campaign
pledge to build a wall along the border with Mexico to prevent
illegal immigration and to renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement.
Following is a compilation of reaction to the debate from
investors, economists and financial market analysts.
COMMENTS:
JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT BMO PRIVATE BANK IN
CHICAGO:
"Investors celebrated that Hillary didn't lose. Market
trading higher and the peso is strengthening."
"Hillary came through the debate unscathed. Trump spent more
time on the defensive."
BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS
MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:
"I'm not sure I learned anything new listening to the
debate. Neither candidate imploded, but based on the
strengthening of the Mexican Peso during the debate, I think
this round goes to Clinton."
RANDY FREDERICK, MANAGING DIRECTOR, TRADING AND DERIVATIVES,
CHARLES SCHWAB, AUSTIN, TEXAS:
"The Positive reaction in the (equities) futures markets
probably implies that Hillary Clinton was perceived as the
winner. The market is often said to dislike uncertainty, and
most experts seem to consider Donald Trump as the more uncertain
candidate. Things could certainly change by morning, and a
downturn in the futures between now and morning would likely
imply an overnight shift in favor of Trump. I would be surprised
to see that."
PETER KENNY, SENIOR MARKET STRATEGIST, GLOBAL MARKETS ADVISORY
GROUP, NEW YORK:
"Both futures and the Mexican peso are accurate indicators
of how markets interpreted the debates. Both moved only modestly
but both also moved in tandem - higher. I believe that investors
pricing in the odds of either candidate winning. Modest positive
moves suggest that the Clinton campaign both managed
expectations and delivered on beating them. The fear for
investors was that she would either; have some physical issue,
look weak or have an excuse for one or both. She looked sharp,
on point and clearly delivered on a message and style that
reassured markets. The Mexican peso's rise in the time frame of
the debate underscores that. The Mexican peso has risen but
largely fallen in lock step with the perception of (Clinton's)
prospects for obvious reasons given (Trump's) take on NAFTA."
"I would suggest that the moves in both instruments were
only modest but that we may see equity markets attempt at a
reversal from today's drubbing. If that occurs, it will likely
have a short shelf life."
BRIAN BATTLE, DIRECTOR OF TRADING, PERFORMANCE TRUST CAPITAL
PARTNERS, CHICAGO:
"Debate really was not outside expectations. Trump was Trump
and Clinton kept calm and seemed bemused.
"It was underwhelming on policy and there were no gaffes, or
revelations. It was a personality debate, not a policy
discussion."
AARON JETT, VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL EQUITY RESEARCH, BEL AIR
INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LOS ANGELES:
"The market wants Hillary to win. The better she does (or
the worse Trump does) the better the market will do in the short
term. She did well enough to sustain the market for now. She did
fine and Trump rambled on at times making her look better. We
should gain back some of what we lost on Monday."
J.J. KINAHAN, CHIEF STRATEGIST, TD AMERITRADE, CHICAGO:
"It is interesting that in a debate that was so full of
negatives from both sides, the result in the Stock Index Futures
was very positive. I guess it does show that some positives can
come from an absolute free for all. I don't know that we learned
much about the candidates but the market definitely liked
it. Don't forget in the middle of this we also had some numbers
showing slightly better growth than previously expected and that
also helped the last 5 points or so in the futures rally.
"Finally after a weak day some of this may just be people
covering their risk overnight. We did see the Mexican peso rally
during the debate although it has been much weaker over the last
few weeks as the rhetoric did not seem as strong as we have seen
earlier."
MOHAMED EL-ERIAN, CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISER, ALLIANZ, NEWPORT
BEACH, CALIFORNIA:
"While both candidates spoke to the importance of higher
economic growth whose benefits are shared more broadly, the
debate highlighted their different approaches to tax policies
and what ultimately delivers greater prosperity."
HUGH JOHNSON, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, HUGH
JOHNSON ADVISORS, ALBANY, NEW YORK:
"Both presented different views on reviving the economy.
Secretary Clinton's tax and spending plans were well articulated
and well thought out. Trump's thoughts that included significant
tax cuts and implicit promises of infrastructure spending were
emotionally appealing but not nearly as well thought out or
economically sensible. Each will appeal to different sets of
voters. A good example of Trump's emotional, yet uninformed,
thoughts were his comments (a) that the recovery was the 'worst'
ever, (b) that Janet Yellen was political, (b) the rise in stock
prices has been a bubble that would 'burst' if interest rates
were increased.
"In my view Ms Clinton presented herself as being far more
informed and presidential while Trump presented himself as being
quite uninformed but emotionally appealing. I would be inclined
to give Secretary Clinton a modest edge although Trump did a
good job presenting himself as the candidate of change.
"Her stamina answer was a real good - close to a clincher."
JEFFREY GUNDLACH, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, DOUBLELINE CAPITAL, LOS
ANGELES:
"It's the establishment versus the anti-establishment. No
one 'wins' a debate in September. Trump did himself a little bit
of good, and set up the later debates to his advantage."
DAN IVASCYN, GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, PIMCO, NEWPORT
BEACH, CALIFORNIA:
"We continue to believe a Clinton victory will be the most
likely outcome. Nothing tonight to change that view."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: S&P 500 emini futures gained ground over the
course of the debate, with the contract price moving from down 5
points as the event began to up 14 points by early Tuesday
morning, a few hours after it finished.
BONDS: 2- and 10-year Treasury yields
rose modestly
FOREX: The Mexican peso gained 1.7 percent against the
dollar. The dollar index, meanwhile, was little changed
as were exchange levels against the yen and euro
