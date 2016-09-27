Sept 27 Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican
Donald Trump traded barbs and accusations on Monday in the first
debate ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.
Following is a compilation of reaction to the debate from
investors, economists and financial market analysts:
LIBBY CANTRILL, HEAD OF PUBLIC POLICY, PIMCO:
"Clinton arguably did what she needed to do last night: she
was articulate, prepared and able to highlight the depth of her
policy expertise. Donald Trump was on the defensive for much of
the debate and seemed out of his depth on some of the policy
issues at hand. This was the first of three debates so we have
two more inflection points to come from a voter's -- and
market's - perspective."
FRANCESCO GARZARELLI, CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL MACRO AND MARKETS
RESEARCH AT GOLDMAN SACHS:
"Judging from the appreciation of the Mexican peso - which
over the past few months has tended to move in response to Mr
Trump's odds of being elected - the market appears to be taking
the view that Sec. Clinton's performance was enough to preserve
her lead in the polls. The options market is beginning to price
election volatility. As of yesterday' close, the election on 8
November is causing only a slight kink in the term structure of
S&P volatility. We think S&P 500 1-month implied volatility
appears attractive for investors who want to hedge the debate
and early FOMC talk."
JAMES ATHEY, INVESTMENT MANAGER AT ABERDEEN ASSET
MANAGEMENT:
"What we're seeing in markets this morning is a small,
collective sigh of relief because most commentators, and the few
polls that have been released, suggest Clinton won the debate.
Equities have undone much of yesterday's weakness and key Trump
indicators such as the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar have
rallied. This supports the notion once again that Trump is seen
as protectionist and anti-globalisation.
"The reality is that these moves are all fairly
insignificant. Polls on voting intentions still show that the
race is essentially neck and neck. It will be these polls which
truly have the power to drive a genuine re-pricing."
MICHAEL METCALFE, HEAD OF GLOBAL MACRO STRATEGY AT STATE
STREET GLOBAL MARKETS, LONDON:
"In a similar way that sterling became the market proxy for
Brexit risk, so moves in the Mexican peso and expected
volatility of the Mexican peso appear to have become the main
market proxy for expressing the probability of a Trump
presidency.
"While there are many weeks of the campaign to run, the
market reaction to the first debate does not mean that
volatility will dissipate, but it does suggest Trump's recent
momentum has been arrested."
"The recent narrowing in the polls means that markets have
had to discount more uncertainty, and one debate will not settle
that."
KIT JUCKES, FX STRATEGIST AT SOCIETE GENERALE, LONDON:
"The press verdict on the first U.S. presidential debate is
that Hillary Clinton 'won', but Donald Trump didn't lose badly
enough to really reduce the uncertainty. The market verdict is
that the Mexican peso, the South African rand and the Korean won
all won, while the Japanese yen was the loser."
JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT BMO PRIVATE BANK IN
CHICAGO:
"Investors celebrated that Hillary didn't lose. Market
trading higher and the peso is strengthening."
"Hillary came through the debate unscathed. Trump spent more
time on the defensive."
BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO
FUNDS MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:
"I'm not sure I learned anything new listening to the
debate. Neither candidate imploded, but based on the
strengthening of the Mexican peso ... I think this round goes to
Clinton."
RANDY FREDERICK, MANAGING DIRECTOR, TRADING AND DERIVATIVES,
CHARLES SCHWAB, AUSTIN, TEXAS:
"The positive reaction in the (equities) futures markets
probably implies that Hillary Clinton was perceived as the
winner. The market is often said to dislike uncertainty, and
most experts seem to consider Donald Trump as the more uncertain
candidate."
PETER KENNY, SENIOR MARKET STRATEGIST, GLOBAL MARKETS
ADVISORY GROUP, NEW YORK:
"Both futures and the Mexican peso are accurate indicators
of how markets interpreted the debates. Both moved only modestly
but both moved in tandem - higher. I believe that investors
pricing in the odds of either candidate winning. Modest positive
moves suggest the Clinton campaign both managed expectations and
delivered on beating them. The fear for investors was that she
would either have some physical issue, look weak or have an
excuse for one or both. She looked sharp, on point and clearly
delivered on a message and style that reassured markets."
BRIAN BATTLE, DIRECTOR OF TRADING, PERFORMANCE TRUST CAPITAL
PARTNERS, CHICAGO:
"Debate really was not outside expectations. Trump was Trump
and Clinton kept calm and seemed bemused.
"It was underwhelming on policy and there were no gaffes or
revelations. It was a personality debate, not a policy
discussion."
AARON JETT, VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL EQUITY RESEARCH, BEL AIR
INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LOS ANGELES:
"The market wants Hillary to win. The better she does (or
the worse Trump does) the better the market will do in the short
term. She did well enough to sustain the market for now. She did
fine and Trump rambled on at times making her look better. We
should gain back some of what we lost on Monday."
J.J. KINAHAN, CHIEF STRATEGIST, TD AMERITRADE, CHICAGO:
"It is interesting that in a debate that was so full of
negatives from both sides, the result in the Stock Index Futures
was very positive. I guess it does show that some positives can
come from an absolute free for all. I don't know that we learned
much about the candidates but the market definitely liked
it. Don't forget in the middle of this we also had some numbers
showing slightly better growth than previously expected and that
also helped the last 5 points or so in the futures rally.
"After a weak day some of this may just be people covering
their risk overnight."
MOHAMED EL-ERIAN, CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISER, ALLIANZ, NEWPORT
BEACH, CALIFORNIA:
"While both candidates spoke to the importance of higher
economic growth whose benefits are shared more broadly, the
debate highlighted their different approaches to tax policies
and what ultimately delivers greater prosperity."
HUGH JOHNSON, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, HUGH
JOHNSON ADVISORS, ALBANY, NEW YORK:
"Both presented different views on reviving the economy.
Secretary Clinton's tax and spending plans were well articulated
and well thought out. Trump's thoughts that included significant
tax cuts and implicit promises of infrastructure spending were
emotionally appealing but not nearly as well thought out or
economically sensible. Each will appeal to different sets of
voters. A good example of Trump's emotional, yet uninformed,
thoughts were his comments (a) that the recovery was the 'worst'
ever, (b) that Janet Yellen was political, (c) the rise in stock
prices has been a bubble that would 'burst' if interest rates
were increased."
"I would be inclined to give Secretary Clinton a modest edge
although Trump did a good job presenting himself as the
candidate of change.
"Her stamina answer was a real good - close to a clincher."
JEFFREY GUNDLACH, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, DOUBLELINE CAPITAL, LOS
ANGELES:
"It's the establishment versus the anti-establishment. No
one 'wins' a debate in September. Trump did himself a little bit
of good and set up the later debates to his advantage."
DAN IVASCYN, GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, PIMCO, NEWPORT
BEACH, CALIFORNIA:
"We continue to believe a Clinton victory will be the most
likely outcome. Nothing tonight to change that view
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: S&P 500 emini futures were back to flat
heading into the opening bell on Wall Street. Overnight they had
gained ground over the course of the debate, with the contract
price moving from down 5 points as the event began to up 14
points by early Tuesday, a few hours after it finished. They
have since retraced most of those gains, suggesting little
change at the start of trading
BONDS: 2- and 10-year Treasury
yields, after a modest rise immediately after the debate, were
flat to lower. The 10-year yield was at its lowest since Sept 8
at around 1.55 percent, and the 2-year yield was around 0.74
percent, around where it ended the day on Monday.
FOREX: The Mexican peso gained 1.6 percent against
the dollar. The dollar index, meanwhile, was up about 0.3
percent led by a 0.43 percent fall in the euro
(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)