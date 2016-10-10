(Adds final Nielsen figures)
By Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Oct 10 The television
audience for the second debate between White House contenders
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton fell sharply from their first,
record-breaking encounter, despite the drama caused by a 2005
video of Trump boasting about groping women.
Nielsen data for 11 broadcast, cable and public television
channels on Monday showed that some 66.5 million Americans tuned
into the bitter 90-minute debate on Sunday, well below the
record 84 million that watched the first face-off two weeks ago.
The figures do not include millions more who watched the
debate online, through social media or in bars and restaurants.
Second presidential debates tend to attract smaller TV
audiences, but attention was high going into Sunday's matchup
after the emergence of the Trump video prompted several
Republican politicians to abandon him.
However, the second debate took place in the same time slot
as NBC's popular "Sunday Night Football," which was watched by
about 15 million Americans, Nielsen data showed. NBC did not
carry the debate.
While the National Football League game, along with Major
League Baseball play-offs, likely pulled viewers away from the
debate, many Americans already may have made up their minds on
candidates, said Tom Hollihan, communication professor at the
University of Southern California's Annenberg School.
"When we get to mid-October, history tells us people have
already made their decisions," he said. "They lock themselves
into their viewpoints and are less open to new information."
The furor over the Trump tape and his attacks on Hillary
Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, for alleged
sexual misconduct also may have turned off some viewers.
Sunday's debate, the second of three before the Nov. 8
election, was remarkable for the brutal nature of the exchanges
between Trump and Clinton, his Democratic rival.
"While in the past families might have made a commitment to
watch a presidential debate, I think many in this case were
saying, 'Why should I do that? Why should I have to answer my
kids' questions about these topics?'" Hollihan said.
The TV audience ranked below the nation's top 10
most-watched presidential encounters, and below that for
President Barack Obama's first and second 2012 debates with
Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
Last week's vice presidential debate between Republican Mike
Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine drew 37 million Americans - the
lowest audience for a VP debate since 2000.
