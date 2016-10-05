NEW YORK Oct 5 The television audience for Tuesday's vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine is expected to be 40-50 million, according to early U.S. media reports on Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing preliminary Nielsen and network data from the four main U.S. broadcasters, said the debate scored a 13.2 household rating. That would translate into a total TV audience of around 51 million - about the same figure for the 2012 vice presidential encounter - when the numbers from cable and other channels are included later in the day.

CNN calculated that the final audience would be in the 40-50 million range. Last week's first encounter between White House contenders Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton was watched by a record 84 million TV viewers. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant)