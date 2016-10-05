(Adds latest Nielsen figures)
NEW YORK Oct 5 An estimated 37 million
Americans watched the U.S. vice presidential debate between
Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine on television,
according to Nielsen data on Wednesday, less than half the
number who tuned in to Donald Trump's first matchup with Hillary
Clinton last week.
The figure represented the average audience across nine
channels during Tuesday's 90-minute encounter. Broadcaster NBC
pulled in the biggest audience with 7 million viewers. Fox News
Channel led cable networks with 6.1 million.
Last week's first debate between the presidential candidates
for the Nov. 8 election, Republican Trump and Democrat Clinton,
was watched by a record 84 million TV viewers.
Vice presidential debates have traditionally attracted
smaller TV audiences, with the exception of the 2008 encounter
between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Sarah Palin, which set
a record for a VP debate of 69.9 million viewers.
The 2012 vice presidential encounter between Biden and
Republican Paul Ryan was watched by 51.4 million Americans.
None of the figures for the debates include those who
watched online, through social media, or in bars and
restaurants.
Tuesday's 90-minute face-off between Pence, governor of
Indiana, and Kaine, a U.S. senator from Virginia, was the only
debate between the vice presidential contenders before the
election next month.
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp. Fox News Channel is
owned by 21st Century Fox.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York; and Lisa Richwine in
Los Angeles; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)