(Updates with final Nielsen figures)
By Jill Serjeant
Oct 20 An estimated 71.6 million people watched
the final debate between White House contenders Hillary Clinton
and Donald Trump on TV on Wednesday, below the audience for
their first encounter but the third-largest total ever recorded.
The data supplied by the Nielsen ratings agency on Thursday
covered people who watched Wednesday night's debate on the four
main U.S. broadcast networks plus nine cable and public
television channels.
The first Clinton-Trump face-off in September attracted a
total TV audience of 84 million, the largest in the history of
U.S. presidential debates.
Last week's second debate, which was broadcast opposite
popular "Sunday Night Football," was seen by 66.5 million.
Wednesday's audience ranked as the third-highest for a U.S.
presidential debate since Nielsen started collecting TV
viewership figures for the encounters in 1976. A 1980 debate
between Democratic President Jimmy Carter and Republican
challenger Ronald Reagan drew 80.6 million viewers.
Nielsen data reflects only those who watched the debate on
TV at home and did not include millions more who watched online,
through social media or in bars and restaurants.
The third debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election was marked by
Trump's refusal to commit to accepting the outcome of the
election if the Republican candidate loses to his Democratic
rival, challenging a cornerstone of American
democracy.
The presidential election debate, held in Las Vegas, was
moderated for the first time by a journalist from Fox News,
Chris Wallace. It gave Fox News cable channel the lead
in number of viewers for the debate at 11.2 million, followed by
broadcasters ABC and NBC with more than 10
million viewers each.
Second and third presidential debates have generally
attracted smaller TV audiences because many voters have already
made up their minds after a presidential campaign lasting more
than a year.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York; additional reporting
by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; editing by Frances Kerry and
Jonathan Oatis)